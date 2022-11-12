Church briefs

Jason Lovins Band in concert

The Jason Lovins Band (jasonlovins.com) will be in concert at First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, Saturday evening, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. A country blend mixed with a southern gospel feel, this group is traveling across the country leading worship and in concert for all ages. Everyone is invited to this free concert. www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Hanging of the Greens

The public is invited to the 2022 “Hanging of the Greens” service at Trinity Church in Lewisburg on the first Sunday in Advent, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. This dramatic service begins in silence and darkness as those in attendance await the “Light of Christ” symbolizing Christ’s coming into a world of darkness 2,000 years ago and into the darkness of our hearts today. Once the Christ Candle is in place, there are readings explaining the history of all of our favorite symbols of Christmas. By the end of the service, the sanctuary is dressed in its Christmas finery and hearts are prepared to celebrate the true meaning of the season. The “Hanging of the Greens” is a family event with opportunities during the service for children to come forward to help decorate the tree and participate in the lighting of the Advent Candle. The service, which lasts approximately one hour, will be preceded by a Soup and Sandwich Supper in the multi-purpose room from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meal will be provided by the Trinity Kitchen Ladies in cooperation with The Brick Rhod Bistro and The Burg Deli. Pre-service music will be provided by well-known local musician Eric Loy in the church sanctuary from 6:30-7 p.m. The church is located directly across Commerce Street (Ohio 503) from Tri-County North Schools. Parking is available on both the Commerce Street side and the Main Street side of the building with the multi-purpose building located on the west side. Additional parking is available on the street or in the school parking lot. Everyone is welcome. Dress is casual. There is no charge but donations will be gladly accepted to cover the costs of the evening.

Free youth event

Area youth are invited to a free youth event at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 282 S. Broadway St., Farmersville on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. RSVP by calling 937-696-2115. Visit iamdamac.com for more information about this ministry.

[email protected]

First Southern Baptist church offers [email protected] for kindergarten-5th grade each Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The youth also meet at 6:33 p.m. each Wednesday.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.