Church briefs

Free youth event

Area youth are invited to a free event at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 282 S. Broadway St., Farmersville on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. RSVP by calling 937-696-2115. Visit iamdamac.com for more information about this ministry.

‘My Brother’s Keeper’ Christmas concert

My Brothers Keeper will be in concert at Somerville Community Church, Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. My Brother’s Keeper is a

Cincinnati based bluegrass/folk band with a contemporary sound, energetic live shows, creative musicianship and positive lyrics, according to organizers. There will be fellowship and food after the concert. The church is located at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville. All are welcome, a love offering will be accepted. For additional information, call 937-671-7245.

[email protected]

First Southern Baptist church offers [email protected] for kindergarten-5th grade each Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The youth also meet at 6:33 p.m. each Wednesday.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.