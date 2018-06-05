Blood drive in Camden June 14

CAMDEN — Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” this summer and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the Camden community blood drive Thursday, June 14 from 4-8 p.m. in the First Southern Baptist Church Family Center, 35 North Liberty St., Camden.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the May Military Appreciation Month “Gave in the USA” t-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Gave in the USA” t-shirt is olive green with a special two-sided design that includes the CBC blood drop on the front and “Gave in the USA – Protecting America’s Blood Supply & More” in flag stenciled letters on the back. It is available through June 9 when you register to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Help “build a better blood supply” during summer blood drive

Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “Do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer.

Summer is a time when high schools are on summer break, families are taking vacations, and outdoor activities increase. All this can disrupt donation schedules and impact supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can.

Everyone who registers to donate blood through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or a CBC mobile blood drive will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules will be available at www.givingblood.org.