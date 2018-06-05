West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Kari Parks, Michael Randolph, Cindy Spence Harrison, Wendy White, Lucian Hurst, Pat Loxely, Jobe Hickey, Maggie Reckers, Jacob King, Julie Robbins, Zander Lamb, Amy Ehler, Bill Hamilton, Stanley Pemberton, David Anderson, Sheila Baker, Kailee Burkett, Parker Mershon, Braxtyn Parizek, Zoie Rivers, Jude Ferriell, Nancy Worley, Brittany Waldeck, Angela McLean, Walid Maalouf, Mackenzie Overmyer, Chase Sochacki, Kathleen Walker King, Jason Woodard, Bruce Whitworth, Marty Paek, Katelynn Laycock, Addie Lehman, Mike Studebaker, Mark Latvala, Hudson Arndts, in memory of Arnold Rivers.

Anniversaries this week: Arthur and Sylvia King, Richard and Wendy Dawkins, Ken and Donna Smith, Jim and Shirley Johnson, Larry and Judy Corn, Bill and Shirley Kastens, Weston and Tiffany Bassler.

Lanier Alumni Banquet

Lanier Alumni Banquet will be held at Twin Valley South High School, Saturday, June 9. Social hour is at 4:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m. The meal is $15 per person. Reservations are required before June 6. For tickets, contact Brenda Ross at 937-272-8358, Ann Cooper at 937-839-5397, June Souleyrette at 937-902-0763, or George Suggs at 937-456-5162.

Farmer’s Market

The WA Celebration Committee’s weekly Farmers’ Market meets in Peace Park every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. beginning May 24. All funds raised are used by the Celebration Committee to provide the community with fireworks for July 4, and new toys for Santa Villa in December. Funds also will be used for needed repairs at Santa Villa. Contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 for additional information or to reserve your space.

Vacation Bible School

A Community Vacation Bible School, for children in preschool through sixth grade, will meet at the First Brethren Church, 28, E. Third Street, Monday through Friday, June 25-29, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church

All are welcome to join our Bible Study every Wednesday night, 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3613 Winston Lane. For additional information, contact Pastor David Spears at 839-1024.

Church of the Brethren

Free Community Meal, Wednesday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m., is continuing the first Wednesday of each month at Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St.

St. John Church

This month’s mission is World Vision Children. Last month we collected over $435 for Holy Joe’s Cafe.

We are collecting donations of Christian devotionals and inspirational fictional books at the church, located at 20 E. South Street.

We provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter the last Thursday of each month.

Salem Lutheran Church

On Sunday, June 10, Something Good will perform during the 10:30a.m. Worship Service.

Adult Bible Study meets every Wednesday evening at 6:30p.m.

The Men of Salem invite you to join them Saturday, June 16, and for the next several months, discussing what it means to be a Christian man in today’s society. We’ll be using the book 7 Men by Eric Metaxas. The Men meet every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, prayer and spiritual discussion in the Fellowship Hall.

Our Health Ministry takes place every fourth Sunday, offering blood pressure screenings in the church offices after church. Participants will receive a log with follow-up recommendations and lifestyle modification recommendations. Additional information on BP and strokes available. Contact Rhonda Wright or Vickie Unger for more information.

Coups for Troops accepts unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for troops overseas to use in the Commissaries. A basket is located in the Church Library.

Pastor Dan Mershon will conduct a Worship service at Vancrest of Eaton one Sunday per month.

Salem provides a meal for the Homeless Shelter on the fourth Monday of every month.

To report West Alexandria community, club, organization, family or church news or events, contact Mary Lunsford by e-mail: meeerylou@yahoo.com