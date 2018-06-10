Senior edition

EATON — Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Are you tired, worn out, and would appreciate a kind ear, friendly heart, and support for your grandparenting? Join us on either of these Friday, May 11, at 1 p.m.

Lunch with Jake: Jake Dailey is a volunteer with the U.S. Veterans Administration. “Lunch with Jake” is an opportunity for veterans to ask questions and get information about services available through the Veterans Administration while enjoying lunch in the Decade’s Diner at the Preble County Activities Center, located at 800 East St. Clair Street in Eaton. Jake also has a lot of knowledge about Preble County. In addition, Jake wants input about possible trips that would be of interest to men. He will also provide information about activities at the Senior Activities Center that would be of interest to men. “Lunch with Jake” will take place the second and fourth Monday of every month, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bingo: Join us for Bingo on Tuesday, June 12 and Friday June 15 at 2 p.m.

Flag Retirement Ceremony: Thursday, June 14. Speaker: GySgt. L. Christian Bussler, Flag Retirement Ceremony at 2 p.m., with a cook out from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Free event. Bring your tattered flags to be retired before 1 p.m. on June 14.

Operation Street Smart: If you suspect someone you know is using drugs, or to learn how drugs are concealed, new nicknames for drugs and more. Check out this very informative class brought to us from Franklin County Sherrif’s Office and led by Sargent of Special Investigations Unit. This is a free event on June 20, from 1-5 p.m., RSVP a must by calling 937-456-4947.

Tech Support: Eaton Computer will be here Friday, June 29 at 10 a.m. to help you learn your cell phone, and how to take advantage of all its uses. Free class.

Levi Coffin House: Levi Coffin House was built in 1839, it is now a National Historic Landmark. This house was owned by Levi Coffin (1798-1877), a Quaker abolitionist. Due to Levi’s outstanding role in operation of the Underground Railroad, Levi has been termed its “president.” Sign up today for this historical adventure on Tuesday, June 19. 937-456-4947

Miami Valley Gaming: Miami Valley now has over 1700 gaming machines including all your favorites and the latest titles too. Join us in the gaming adventure on Thursday, July 12. Call Cookie to pay for your spot, $17 members, $27 non-members.

Oberammergau Passion Play: The original performance dates back to 1634. During the Thirty Year War, Oberammergau was spared the Black Plague and for this reason, the citizens vowed that every ten years would give a play to honor the last days of the life of Christ. The performers of this once-in-a-decade event are all native to the village. Sept. 7-17, 2020 Call for details and pricing.

Iceland’s Magical Northern Lights: Discover Iceland, a land and culture forged by fire and ice. Take a northern lights cruise, visit Skogar Folk Museum, travel the incredible Golden Circle and so much more. Register today for this 7-day trip from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.