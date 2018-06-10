Church briefs

Crusaders in concert

The Men’s Brotherhood of Northern Preble County and the Wares Chapel UMC extend a special invitation to all to a picnic supper and a gospel concert on Saturday, June 23. The evening will start with a picnic supper beginning to be served at 5:30 p.m. in the park at 1060 Foos Rd, West Manchester. At about 7 p.m. there will be a concert featuring The Crusaders. Since all activities are scheduled for the park, all attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. All facilities at the park and the church are handica-accessible. In case of inclement weather the event will be held in the church. A free-will donation will be collected to cover the costs of the meal and the group. For more information call 937-456-5340.

Jason Crabb returning to perform in concert

Grammy Award Winner and multiple Dove Award winner Jason Crabb, gospel music singer, will be in concert at Covenant of Peace Church along with The Bowling Family and Chosen Grace on Friday, June 22. Covenant of Peace Church is located at 4745 U.S. 127 N., Eaton. This is the sixth year Covenant of Peace church has hosted Crabb in concert. The event starts at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 6 p.m. General seating tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, call Sally of Greater Is He Promotions, at 937-839-5648.

Vacation Bible School in Camden

“Game On” VBS will be held July 8-13 from 6-8 p.m. each evening at the Camden First Southern Baptist Church. The Church is located at the Corner Ohio 127 and Ohio 725 in Camden. www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Camden church adding additional service

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden has added an 8 a.m. worship service on Sundays. The regular schedule of 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. will remain the same.

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its monthly community dinners for 2018, will be on the following days: June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380. Meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.