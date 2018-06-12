West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Shirley Black, Cameryn Chorazewitz, Debbie Voge Moore, Chris Comer, Teresa Clayton-Bryan, Kenny Hawley, Richard Dawkins, Zach Rossman, Eileen Washington, Brody Schmanske, Chad Ehler, Lance Mowell, Kelly Spitler, Tyler Sagester, Irene Graham, Tim Bassler, Cody Clayton, Todd Baker, Carter Fletcher, David Jackson, Judy Bassler, Madelyn Fischer, Katie Paek, Mabel Kruszynski, in memory of Jim Johnson

Anniversaries this week: Cory and Abbie Bassler, Scott and Ruth Worley, Jerry and Ann Cooper, Gary and Kathryn Baker, Richard and Sarah Pickerell, Randy and Karen Ehler, Kyle and Sarah Wick

Vacation Bible School

A Community Vacation Bible School, for children in preschool through sixth grade, will meet at the First Brethren Church, 28, E. Third Street, Monday through Friday, June 25-29, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Farmer’s Market

The WA Celebration Committee’s weekly Farmers’ Market meets in Peace Park every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. through September. All funds raised are used by the Celebration Committee to provide the community with fireworks for July 4, and new toys for Santa Villa in December. Funds also will be used for needed repairs at Santa Villa. Contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 for additional information or to reserve your space.

July 4 Party in the Park

The WA Celebration Committee will host its July 4 Party in the Park on Wednesday, July 4, at Peace Park, from 1-7 p.m. Come enjoy the games, vendors, food and refreshments! The car show takes place from 4-7 p.m. in the church parking lot, and the Lighted Parade lines up at 9 p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot. The parade will start off at 9:30 p.m. and will end at the TVS parking lot. Fireworks will take place at the Twin Valley Schools at 10 p.m.

July 4 Community WACOCA Service

West Alexandria Churches Organized for Community Action are sponsoring a Fourth of July Community Church Service to be held Sunday, July 1, beginning at 10 a.m. at Peace Park. Community Christian Church will be providing special music. The Salem Lutheran Church Sanctuary will be used if weather doesn’t permit an outdoor service that day.

Church of the Brethren

Free Community Meal, Wednesday, July 4 at 5:30 p.m., is continuing the first Wednesday of each month at Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St.

Have West Alexandria news?

To report West Alexandria community, club, organization, family or church news or events, contact Mary Lunsford by e-mail: meeerylou@yahoo.com.