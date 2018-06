Preble Shawnee Alumni

The Camden, Shawnee, Preble Shawnee Alumni banquet will be held on Saturday, June 23 at the Preble Shawnee High School. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Charlotte’s Catering. Program and entertainment following dinner. For reservations call Diane Frederici Riley at 937-336-3130, Lynn Werk Dane at 937-452-1010, or Barbara Shade Slough at 937-865-0963.