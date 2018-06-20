West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Lex Woodard, Chandler Napier, Kupur Weber, Jesse Dawson, Anna Elizabeth Maalouf, Michelle Johnson, Nolan Hale, Stella Cornett, Kyle Wick, Karen M. Studebaker, Jesse Woods, Addison Campbell, Jacob Unger, Owen Dennison, Katie Blankenship, Kristin Koeller, Amy Pemberton, Maddie Johnson, Lindley Johnson, Jamie Day, Ashlee Gearhart, Sue Sewell, Brad Shafer, Matt Wentlender, in memory of Barbara Ulrich.

Anniversaries this week: Richard and Jean Campbell, James and Heather Pemberton, Brad and Kelli Wright, Dustin and Amanda Bassler, Walid and Karen Maalouf, Brad and Melissa Davis, Bill and Jerri Cochran, Roger and Rebekah Voge, Brandon and Emily Howard, in memory of Clarence and Barbara Ulrich.

Baked Steak Dinner

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is offering Baked Steak Dinners on Sunday, July 15, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 73 N. Main Street, next to Subway. To reserve your dinners contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085, or at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street. Thank you for supporting us, as proceeds are used to purchase new toys and repairs for Santa Villa and to provide July 4 fireworks in West Alexandria.

July 4 Party in the Park

The WA Celebration Committee will host it’s July 4 Party in the Park on Wednesday, July 4, at Peace Park, from 1-7 p.m. Come enjoy the games, vendors, food and refreshments! The Car show takes place from 4-7 p.m. in the church parking lot, and the Lighted Parade lines up at 9 p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot. The parade will start off at 9:30 p.m. and will end at the TVS parking lot. Fireworks will take place at the Twin Valley Schools at 10 p.m.

July 4 Community WACOCA Service

West Alexandria Churches Organized for Community Action are sponsoring a Fourth of July Community Church Service to be held Sunday, July 1, beginning at 10 a.m. at Peace Park. Community Christian Church will be providing special music. The Salem Lutheran Church Sanctuary will be used if weather doesn’t permit an outdoor service that day.

Vacation Bible School

A Community Vacation Bible School, for children in preschool through sixth grade, will meet at the First Brethren Church, 28, E. Third Street, Monday through Friday, June 25-29, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Farmer’s Market

The WA Celebration Committee’s weekly Farmers’ Market meets in Peace Park every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. through September. All funds raised are used by the Celebration Committee to provide the community with fireworks for July 4, and new toys for Santa Villa in December. Funds also will be used for needed repairs at Santa Villa. Contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 for additional information or to reserve your space.

Church of the Brethren

There will be no Free Community Meals for the months of July and August. They will resume the first Wednesday in September.

St. John Church

This month’s mission is World Vision Children.

We are collecting donations of Christian devotionals and inspirational fictional books at the church, located at 20 E. South Street.

We provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter the last Thursday of each month.

Salem Lutheran Church

Adult Bible Study meets every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study of Salem invite you to join them every third Saturday for the next several months, discussing what it means to be a Christian man in today’s society. We’ll be using the book 7 Men by Eric Metaxas. The Men meet at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, prayer and spiritual discussion in the Fellowship Hall.

Our Health Ministry takes place every fourth Sunday, offering blood pressure screenings in the church offices after church. Participants will receive a log with follow-up recommendations and lifestyle modification recommendations. Additional information on BP and strokes available. Contact Rhonda Wright or Vickie Unger for more information.

Coups for Troops accepts unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for troops overseas to use in the Commissaries. A basket is located in the Church Library.

Pastor Dan Mershon will conduct a Worship service at Vancrest of Eaton one Sunday per month.

Salem provides a meal for the Homeless Shelter on the fourth Monday of every month.