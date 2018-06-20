ECOB blood drive, June 28

EATON — Donors can “earn their stars and stripes” before the busy July 4th holiday arrives by supporting the Eaton Church of the Brethren community blood drive Thursday, June 28, from 1-7 p.m. in the Social Hall, 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

The Church of the Brethren blood drive now includes platelet and plasma donations. Apheresis is for eligible donors and by appointment only. CBC encourages all donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. Also, registered donors 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

July 4th activities and travel often disrupt donation schedules and can impact the blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can.

The “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” t-shirt is bright blue with white lettering and the red CBC blood drop logo. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate from June 11 through July 21 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.