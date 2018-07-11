Church briefs

Vacation Bible School in Camden

“Game On” VBS will be held through July 13 from 6-8 p.m. each evening at the Camden First Southern Baptist Church. The Church is located at the Corner Ohio 127 and Ohio 725 in Camden. www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Cargill Barbecue 2018

The Fourth Annual Cargill Neighbor Night Barbecue will take place on Wednesday, July 11, from 5-7 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lewisburg. The Cargill Cares Team will be grilling hamburgers and hotdogs and various church and community groups will provide potato salad, baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks. The Neighbor Night Ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lewisburg has been serving a free, hot meal to the local community every Wednesday evening since March 2009. In July 2015, Cargill initiated the idea of a barbecue and gave a generous donation to the ministry. This has become an annual event. The Trinity family is especially grateful to Cargill for providing this barbecue as an opportunity to raise funds for this important ministry through donations. Church officials noted, they are also grateful for another chance to “thank God and the community for allowing us to serve our neighbors by providing meals over the last nine years.” Everyone is invited to share in this evening of food and fellowship while supporting the Lewisburg community. Donations received at the event will help to fund the meals in the future. The church is located at 511 North Commerce Street, Lewisburg with the entrance to the event on the Main Street side of the building.

Camden church adding additional service

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden has added an 8 a.m. worship service on Sundays. The regular schedule of 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. will remain the same.

Summer ice cream social

Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 W. Decatur St. will host the annual Summer Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 21, from 5-7 p.m. The menu will be: Sandwiches (creamed turkey, sloppy joe & hot dog); soups (potato & chicken noodle); side dishes (potato salad, baked beans, apple salad, broccoli salad, deviled & pickled eggs); homemade ice cream (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry & peanut butter); fruit pies and cake.

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its monthly community dinners for 2018, will be on the following days: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380. Meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.