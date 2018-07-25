Church briefs

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its monthly community dinners for 2018, will be on the following days: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380. Meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall.

Down East Boys Coming to Somerville

On Friday, July 27, at 7 p.m., Somerville Community Church will welcome national recording artist The Down East Boys. The public is invited. Somerville Community Church is at 207 South Walnut Street in Somerville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. For more information call 937-671-7245.

Service at Historic Hopewell

Somerville Community Church will hold service at the Historic Hopewell Church on Sunday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m. The church is at 6471 Camden College Corner Rd. Pastor Mark Crary said he is looking forward to having service at the Historic Hopewell Church. Everyone is invited.

Camden church adding additional service

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden has added an 8 a.m. worship service on Sundays. The regular schedule of 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. will remain the same.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.