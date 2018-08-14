West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: The Rev Mark Moore, Jeff Hickey, Everett Rossman, Jacob Wells, Emily Neyers, Nancy Cunningham, Tyler Bassler, Kelsey Lee, Shelby Sagester, Sue Belvo, Dave Kincer, Tina Rivers, Debbie Schmidt, Kyle Fischer, Danielle Ulrich, Amanda Beneke, Jim Ray, Jessica Johnson, Katy Sebald, Preston Guehring, Jacob Wells, Nate Rosfeld, Roy Wysong, Holly Rockefeller

Anniversaries this week: Skylar and Maggie Reckers, Jim and Emily Ray, Jeff and Katy Sebald, Tim and Michelle Laughlin

TVS Back to School Community Picnic, Carnival and Open House

The annual Community Picnic now includes a carnival with face-painting and inflatables this Thursday, Aug. 16, from 5-7 p.m. in the Commons at the Twin Valley South School. Since the start of the picnic in 1992, this has been a very popular annual event to start the school year and bring the community together. The cost of a hamburger or hotdog meal tickets is $1.50, or $2 for a meal + carnival entry. Raffle drawings will begin at 5p.m. for prizes provided by area businesses. Come meet players from our fall athletic teams, school groups, and community organizations. A K-12 Open House will take place from 6:30-8 p.m.

TVS HS/MS Open

Twin Valley South High School/Middle School Office is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. beginning Aug. 6. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 20.

Farmer’s Market

The WA Celebration Committee’s weekly Farmers’ Market meets in Peace Park every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. through September. All funds raised are used by the Celebration Committee to provide the community with fireworks for July 4, and new toys for Santa Villa in December. Funds also will be used for needed repairs at Santa Villa. Contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 for additional information or to reserve your space.

St. John Church

Our mission for July, TVS Elementary Student Fund, has collected $430 as of July 22.

Our mission for August is for WACOCA Local Needs

We provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter the last Thursday of the month.

Church of the Brethren

Free Community Meals will resume Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren, 22 E. Oak Street.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our Annual Ice Cream Social will be Saturday, Aug. 18 from 4-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Join us for a variety of home-made flavors of ice cream, chicken and noodles, sandwiches, sides and desserts at 70 E. Dayton St.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study group will meet for devotions, and then will assist with landscaping and repairs at Birthright in Eaton, Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 a.m.