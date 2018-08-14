District library announces activities, events

Kids and families

Story Time

Aug. 20 and 27 at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Story time and craft.

Homeschool Hour: Our Oceans

Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. and Aug. 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Did you know that oceans cover more than 70% of the Earth? From coral reefs and marine life to ice caps and pollution – learn about some of the things that make oceans so important, and what we can do to help keep them safe!

This Homeschool program is open to home educated students of all ages. Please register in advance.

Pop-Up Cards

Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: Ever wonder how pop-up books work? Learn how and make a fun card with the stuff you learn!

Lego Club

Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us for LEGO Club at the Eaton Library! School-age children can come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Game Night

Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: Video games and snacks for folks of all ages! Paper crafts if asked for!

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

Aug. 21: Video Games

Aug. 28: Beginner Ukelele – Take turns in a small group, learning chords to play your very first song.

Teen LGBT Advisory Group

Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us for a brainstorming session on the new LGBTQ+ teen group! This meeting is a safe space, open to local teens (including allies!) in grades 6-12, who are interested in being a part of the new group. We will have pizza and open discussion, as well as resources and information. Help us decide on a name for the group, objectives and goals, meeting times and agendas, future programming ideas, and more! Let your voice be heard on the future of inclusive programming in Preble County!

For more information, contact Youthservices@preblelibrary.org

Teen Book Club

Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Our August book will be ‘Some Kind of Happiness’ by Claire Legrand. Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session.

Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Coasters

Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Join us at the library as we make some cool coasters. Registration required. Sign up at the library or call (937) 437-7242.

Creative Writer’s Group

Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.