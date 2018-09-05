Church briefs

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its monthly community dinners for 2018, will be on the following days: Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380. Meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall.

Squire Parsons in concert

Singer and songwriter Squire Parsons will be in concert Thursday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. at Somerville Community Church. Parsons is the author of the song “Sweet Beulah Land.” Somerville Community Church is located at 207 South Walnut Street in Somerville. For more information, call 937-671-7245.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.