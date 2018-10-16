Church briefs

EUCC Fall Smorgasbord

The annual Fall Smorgasbord of Eaton United Church of Christ will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 113 West Decatur Street in Eaton. The menu will be pan fried chicken, ham, pork chops, chicken and noodles homemade mashed potatoes, green beans, home grown corn, various salads and desserts. Cost of the all-you-care-to-eat meal is $10 for adults $4 for children ages 3 through 12. Those under age 3 eat free. The church is handicap accessible.

Souper Supper

First United Church of Christ, located at 400 North Main Street in Lewisburg, will be hosting its Souper Supper on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4:30-7 p.m., dine in or carry out. The cost of the meal is donation only and includes choice of soup, salad, dessert, and drink. Soups include: vegetable beef, broccoli cheese, beans and corn bread, potato, and chili.

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, will hold its community dinners on the following days: Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380. Meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall.

St. Ann Sodality annual bazaar

St. Anne’s Sodality of Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, will present Grandma’s Cupboard, the annual Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the church hall and basement. Lunch of homemade soups, salads, and sandwiches with drinks and dessert will be served on Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There are crafts of all kinds, home décor, collectibles, holiday decorations, candles, baby items, wood crafts, quilts, hand-crocheted and knitted items, aprons, wreaths, home-baked pies, cakes, breads, cookies, jams, jellies, and other items too numerous to mention. Check out the display of candy, including hand-dipped chocolates, and well-loved buckeyes, hard tack, caramels and peanut brittle, assorted chocolates, and novelty items. Available to purchase are raffle tickets for a handmade quilt, handcrafted, jewelry, afghan, Hummel ornament tree, doll house, and Put-in-Bay Getaway (plus other gift baskets). Handicap accessible. For additional information call 456-6599 or 456-3380.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.