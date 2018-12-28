Church briefs

Awana Bible Club

Awana Bible Club meets weekly at 6:30 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church in Camden. Youth and adult Bible studies also take place. Pastor Greg Jackson welcomes all.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.