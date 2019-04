Church briefs

Visitation Catholic Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced monthly community dinners for 2019 will be on the following days: April 25, May 30 June 27, July 25, Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 31, Nov. 21, Dec. 19. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

National Day of Prayer service planned for Camden

Pastor Greg Jackson of the First Southern Baptist Church invites everyone to join the observance of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2, at noon. It will take place at the gazebo across from the fire station.

National Day of Prayer service in Somerville

A National Day of Prayer service will be held at Somerville Community Church on Thursday, May 2, 7 p.m, with guest speaker Rev. Lee Ault. Rev. Ault pastored Seven Mile Presbyterian Church for 12 years. The theme for this year is “We agree clearly, unite visibly, and pray extraordinarily for the next great spiritual awakening in America.” Pastor Mark Crary invites everyone to come for a time of music, fellowship and prayer. The church is at 207 South Walnut Street in Somerville. For more information call 937-671-7245.

Rummage Sale

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden will have a Rummage sale May 2-4, Thursday-Saturday, 9-4. Clothes, household items and many miscellaneous items will be available. There will be lunch items and home baked goods for sale.

Grief Share in Camden

First Southern Baptist Church of Camden will offer Grief Share classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. The church is located at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. For more information call 937-452-3028 and ask for Alan or Muriel Taylor.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.