Church briefs

Biscuits and Bluegrass

The public is invited to “Biscuits and Bluegrass Music” at Somerville Community Church on Saturday, May 11, at 9:30 a..m. This will be an open bluegrass jam session. Musicians should bring instruments. All are welcome to enjoy biscuits and gravy and bluegrass music with family and friends. Host is Alan Dunkelberger. The church is located at 207 South Walnut Street in Somerville. For more information call 937-671-4572.

Visitation Catholic Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced monthly community dinners for 2019 will be on the following days: May 30, June 27, July 25, Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 31, Nov. 21, Dec. 19. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

Grief Share in Camden

First Southern Baptist Church of Camden will offer Grief Share classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. The church is located at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. For more information call 937-452-3028 and ask for Alan or Muriel Taylor.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.