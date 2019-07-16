West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Shelley Spitler, Bill Voge, Mason Holthaus, Keegan Holthaus, Cody McKee, Steve Moses, Jenny Marcum, Bud Moore, Terry Brown, Becky Horine, Kent McIntire, Teresa Thomas, Kelsie Shafer, Amber Bostic Staker, Alyssa Cialkowsky, Mike Green, Jim Pemberton, Debi Jazenski, Cassidy Stacy, Denise Smith, Stacey Lamb, Logan Ulrich, Cabe Wetzel, Jake Sarver, Dave Weber, Dalton Wiegand.

Anniversaries this week: John and Kayleen Dunker, Rod and Tami Good, Ed and Nancy Lockhart, Caleb and Abby Walker, Jim and Amy Pemberton, Scott and Trisha Arndts, Josh and Traci Sagester, in memory of Harold and Mary Maxson

Community VBS

All children, aged four up to those entering 12th grade, are invited to join the WACOCA Community Vacation Bible School, “Drenched”, which will take place at Community Christian Church, 6-8:20 p.m. through Friday, July 15-19. Registrations available starting at 5:30 p.m. each day. On Friday, there will be a picnic for all families and a night for the kids to show a bit of what they have learned. CCC is located at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, and can be contacted by calling 839-4988.

American Legion

Rock the Juke Box and Carry-In Friday, July 19, from 7-11:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle and we will be collecting donations for tornado victims.

Ladies Night and Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. if we have enough entries. $5 entry fee and 50/50 raffle.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Downtown Saturday Nights

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Downtown Saturday Nights the third Saturday of each month, next on July 20, from 5-9 p.m. There will be vendors set up in the parking lot across from the Town Hall, and we encourage everyone to visit the businesses in town, as well. These Downtown Saturday Nights will continue every third Saturday through October from 5-9 p.m.

Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 1, 2, and 3, in the village. No garage sale permits are needed during the Town-Wide Garage Sale dates. Feel free to post your address on this Facebook event if you are having a garage sale. There will be one more Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Day held the first full weekend in October as well.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Foodbank served 38 households in the month of June. This included 12 seniors 76 adults and 45 children for a total of 133 individuals served. Current needs are: spaghetti sauce, shampoo, mac and cheese, toothpaste, ramen noodles, pork and beans and school supplies. The Foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at Salem and St. John Lutheran Churches the first Sunday of each month.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will meet Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 a.m.

Salem Lutheran is collecting donations for tornado relief. We also collect unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for military families to use in commissaries overseas.

St. John Church

Mission for July is TVS Students Success Fund. Mission for May, World Vision Children, collected $205.

We will have a Dayton Dragons outing, Friday, July 26.

Page Turners Club meets July 30 at 7 p.m. discussing “The Broken Road” by Richard Paul Evans at 20 E. South Street.

By Mary Lunsford West Alexandria Correspondent

Email Mary Lunsford at meeerylou@yahoo.com to submit West Alexandria news.

