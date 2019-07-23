Church briefs

Historic Hopewell service

The Historic Hopewell Church Sunday worship service on Sunday, July 28,at 9:30 a.m. will be hosted by Somerville Community Church. Pastor Mark Crary’s sermon will be “Good News About Sparrows” and the scripture reading is Matthew 10:24-39. Special music by Alan Dunkelberger. Historic Hopewell Church is at 6471 Camden College Corner Road, College Corner. For more information call, 937-671-7245. All are welcome.

Jonathon Farley in concert

National recording artist Jonathon Farley from Connersville, Indiana will besinging at Somerville Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. Farley sang with the Perfect Heart Trio and The Hartland Boys Quartet. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 South Walnut Street in Somerville. Coffee and donuts will be served at 9:30 a.m. All welcome. For more information, call 937-671-7245.

Visitation Catholic Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced monthly community dinners for 2019 will be on the following days: Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 31, Nov. 21, Dec. 19. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.