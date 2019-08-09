Church briefs

Dixie Melody Boys Quartet in concert

The Dixie Melody Boys Quartet will appear in concert at Somerville Community Church, Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. Anyone who enjoys smooth harmonies and a high tenor will enjoy this southern gospel music quartet according to organizers. Ed O’Neal and the Dixie Melody Boy from Kinston, North Carolina have been thrilling audiences nationally for over 55 years. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 South Walnut Street in Somerville. All are welcome. Admission is free. For additional information, 937-671-7245.

Visitation Catholic Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced monthly community dinners for 2019 will be on the following days: Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 31, Nov. 21, Dec. 19. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.