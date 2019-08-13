West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Harley Turpin, Briana Webb, Morgan Rosfeld Garrett, Lisa Greathouse, Jonathan Gardner, Roger Voge, Nathan Rosfeld, Roy Wysong, Holly Sperry Rockefeller, Preston Guehring, Matthew Carpenter, Jill Utz, Dave Kincer, Tina Rivers, Danielle Ulrich, Debbie Schmidt, Jim Ray, Amanda Beneke, Katy Mohr Sebald, Shelby Sagester, Tyler Bassler, Jessica Johnson, Dave Turner, Leta Donohoo, Gail Sims, Terry Ruble, Garrett Klink, James Grimmett, Linda Seim Coe, Kylie Rice, Emily Meyers, Nancy Cunningham, Kelsey Lee, The Rev. Mark Moore, Jeff Hickey, Everett Rossman.

Anniversaries this week: Forest “Red” and Sue Rivers, Jeff and Katy Sebald, Jim and Emily Ray, Tim and Michelle Laughlin, Skylar and Maggie Reckers.

Chyann Kendel is National Finalist

Chyann Kendel is a national finalist in the Diversified Livestock proficiency, and will represent TVS and Ohio at the ninety-second National FFA Convention this October in Indianapolis. Chyann is the daughter of Chuck and Tere Kendel, a graduate of TVS High School, and attends Wilmington College in Agricultural Education. Her involvement in both 4-H and FFA paved the way for this prestigious opportunity. Kendel stated, “Never in my wildest dreams did I expect this to result from my chicken and rabbit projects, but National Convention here we come!”

TVS HS/MS Open

Twin Valley South High School/Middle School Office is open from 7a.m.-3p.m. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 19. Students new to the district may now register. To register a new student, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, SS number, two proof of residency, and custody papers if applicable. For high school students, please call the school at 839-4693 to schedule an appointment.

American Legion

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and Euchre starts at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

Rock the Jukebox and carry-in Friday, Aug. 16, from 7-11 p.m. at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Annual Community Picnic

The West Alexandria Business/Community/School Partnership committee will hold the 27th annual Community Picnic on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4-7 p.m. in the commons at the Twin Valley South School. Meal tickets are still $1.50 and for the first time, the meal will include ice cream from Bratt Tasties. There will be drawings throughout the evening for door prizes donated by businesses and organizations. Some of the great prizes include a bicycle, donated by the University of Dayton, original artwork by TVS graduate, Maggie Reckers and artist Erica Keener, and admission tickets for the Cincinnati Zoo, along with numerous other prizes and gift cards. Additional tickets for the drawing are $1 each or 6 for $5. Drawings will begin at 5:15 p.m.

Since the creation of the picnic in 1992, this annual event has been a very popular event to start the school year and bring the community together. The opening and pledge to the flag will begin at 4:15 p.m. followed by the introduction and recognition of the new TVS school staff. The TVS cheerleaders will be announced and perform at approximately 4:45 p.m. followed by the TVS football team with the H.S. Marching Band performing the fight song. There will be many local non-profit organizations, businesses and colleges and universities present for the duration of the picnic. If interested in having an information table at the picnic, or to donate to the raffle, please contact Erin at 937-336-2073 or email elu937@yahoo.com.

Downtown Saturday Nights

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Downtown Saturday Nights the third Saturday of each month, next on Aug. 17, from 5-9 p.m. There will be vendors set up in the parking lot across from the Town Hall, and we encourage everyone to visit the businesses in town, as well. These Downtown Saturday Nights will continue every third Saturday through October from 5-9 p.m.

TVR&GC Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club has moved its Annual Youth Night to Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

Foodbank

The Foodbank served 62 households to include 21 seniors, 99 adults, and 76 children for a total of 196 individuals served. The Foodbank is in need of pork and beans, spaghetti sauce, sugar free jello and pudding, cereal, grape jelly, chicken noodle soup, any fresh produce, and school supplies. The Foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at Salem and St. John Lutheran Churches the first Sunday of each month.

St. John Lutheran Church, Ingomar

St. John will hold its annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 2139 Enterprise Road. We will have home-made ice cream, cake and pie, along with sandwiches, salads and chicken and noodles. There will be a bazaar table where you can purchase unique items. Proceeds will be donated to the Preble County Success Program at TVS, and the Preble County Domestic Violence Shelter.

It would be sweet if you could join us for good food and fellowship.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Lutheran welcomes all to join us for our annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Aug. 17 in the Fellowship Hall from 4-7 p.m. Your favorite flavors of ice cream will be offered, as well as home-made sandwiches, salads, and desserts. We welcome your support for our missions through this event.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will meet Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Salem Women of the NALC are collecting school supplies and backpacks to donate to Preble County students in need. Donations to the Tornado Relief Effort are also being accepted.

Coups for Troops: we collect unwanted or recently expired -up to two months- coupons for troops overseas. There is a designated basket in the church library.

The August Special Offering is designated for the Scholarship Fund.

Church of the Brethren

The next Community Meal will be on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the West Alexandria Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St.,

from 5-6:30 p.m. Community Meals will continue the first Wednesday of each month through June.

Chyann Kendel https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_Kendel.jpg Chyann Kendel