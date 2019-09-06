District library releases calendar of activities

Kids & Family Programs

Storytime registration begins Sept. 3.

The Eaton Branch of the Preble County District Library will begin registration for the fall session of storytimes. Registration begins on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m. Our storytimes are formulated around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative, which focuses on the five early literacy practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

Mother Goose Baby/Toddler Storytime is for children ages birth to 3 years, with a choice of Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. This is a 30-minute class.

Library Mice Preschool Storytime is for children 3 years old to kindergarten. This class is available on Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m or Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. This is a 45-minute class.

After School Crew is for children ages 6 to 12 years old and is held on Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m. This program runs for 1 hour.

The fall session will run from Oct 2-Nov. 7. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch, or check the event calendar, to see what programs are being offered. Call the Eaton library at 456-4331 with any questions or to register.

September is National Library Card Signup Month – win prizes

September is National Library Card Signup Month. To celebrate, we are giving away prizes at the Eaton Library. A random selection of books from our kids and young adult section have been secretly selected as “instant winners”. If you happen to checkout one of these books from Sept. 2-30, you’ll win a prize instantly.

Instant winners are unmarked and are found in the following sections: Picture books, Juvenile chapter, Juvenile non-fiction, Juvenile graphic novels, Young adult fiction, Young adult non-fiction, and Young adult graphic novels.

Eaton Library Book Sale

Sept. 14-28, during open hours at the Eaton Branch Library, 301 N. Barron St., Eaton: Get to the Eaton Branch Library early for the best selection of fiction, nonfiction, young adult, children’s books, CDs, and DVDs during the September Book Sale. There are no set prices. All sales are through donation only. Grab what you want and give as much as you can. All funds raised support the Eaton Library.

Homework Help Club – Eaton Branch

The Eaton Branch of the Preble County District Library would like to introduce our Homework Help Club! This program provides free homework help to students in grades K-6th. Drop-ins are welcome! No registration required! Tutors will be available to assist in homework in a variety of subjects. This program is available from 3-5 p.m. each Monday. For more information, contact the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 or at youthservices@preblelibrary.org

Monthly Family Board Game Night – New Paris Branch

Visit the library on the last Tuesday of each month 5 p.m. to play board games and enjoy a snack.

Weekly Crafting Programs – West Elkton Branch

Join your West Elkton librarians on Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. for a fun program. There is usually a craft to be made and other exciting activities.

• Sept. 5: DIY Funny Face Flip Book

• Sept. 12: Cootie Catcher Pets

• Sept. 19: Fall Bookmark Craft

• Sept. 26: Teen & Adult Coffee, Cocoa, and Coloring

• Oct. 3: Zombie Frankenstein Hospital

• Oct. 17: Monster Yearbook Art

Weekly Crafting Programs – New Paris Branch

Join your New Paris librarians on Mondays at 5 p.m. for a fun program. There is usually a craft to be made, a story, and other exciting activities.

• Sept. 9: Apple Craft & Story

• Sept. 16: Apple Craft & Story

• Sept. 23: Apple Craft & Story

• Sept. 30: Fall Craft & Story

Create, Explore, & More – Eaton Branch

Sep. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Families can delve into our different creative and exploratory stations together. Some of the stations include: Giant Connect Four, cardboard fort building and much more. Drop-in and have fun as a family. There is something for everyone.

Elephant and Piggie Night – West Alexandria Branch

Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: Join us for an evening of crafts, snacks, and activities about Mo Willems’ Elephant and Piggie.

Fall Storytime – West Manchester/Eldorado Branches

Sept. 16, at 2:15 p.m. at the West Manchester Branch and Sept. 17, at 2:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Kids can come to their library and hear a story about autumn & then enjoy a snack.

Piggy Storytime Storytime – Camden Branch

Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Camden Branch: Come to the Camden Library and be happy as a pig in mud. We will read a story and complete a piggy craft.

Homeschool Hour – Matter – Eaton Branch

Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us for a very special Homeschool Hour lesson, presented by the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery! Matter, matter everywhere! Fun experiments and demonstrations captivate students as they explore the different states of matter and what causes them to change. This program is targeted to grades 1-3, but home educated students of all ages are welcome to sign up, as well! Registration required for this free program. Register in person or call 937- 456-4331.

PCDL MakerSpace Open Hours – Eaton Branch

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

LEGO Club – Eaton Branch

Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us for LEGO Club at the Eaton Library! School-age children can come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! The program will meet on the last Monday of the month from 4-5 p.m. Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

The Mothman Experience with Southern Ohio Supernatural

Oc. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: It is the time of the year for the creepy and unusual…and in keeping with jack-o-lanterns and trick or treaters, we bring you a program sure to please young and old! Besides investigating all sorts of paranormal phenomena like ghosts, spirits, and Sasquatch, investigators John and Marsha from Southern Ohio Supernatural (S.O.S.) also look into reports of UFOs and Cryptids, like Mothman! Tonight, we learn historical details of Mothman sightings and what these sightings might mean.

Tweens (ages 8-12)

Tween-tivities: Gaming

Sept. 11, at 4:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: It’s time for another monthly tween program. Ages 8-12 are welcome to join us for an hour of pizza and gaming. No registration required.

Tweens & Teens: Pet Rock Craft

Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Come to the library to paint a pet rock or a cool paperweight. This program is intended for tweens and teens ages 10 – 17.

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more. These programs are designed to be self-led. Just drop by any time from 3:30-5 p.m., sign in, and have fun.

• Sept. 10: Animation Club

• Sept. 17: Detective Pikachu

Register for Tween Filmmakers Club Starting Sept. 6

The next session of Tween Filmmakers Club (ages 8-12) will run from 4:15-5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays from Oct. 2-Oct. 30, at the Eaton Library. Kids will work together to create a script, props, and costumes. Then, they’ll film and edit their own short movie! Registration opens on Sept. 6, so be sure to get to the Eaton Library or call (937) 456-4331 to sign up!

Tween-tivities: Gaming

Sept. 11, at 4:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: It’s time for another monthly tween program! Ages 8-12 are welcome to join us for an hour of pizza and gaming. No registration required.

Teen Harry Potter Alliance – Monthly Teen Group

Join our chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance. Preble County Potterwatch is dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. The international community of the Harry Potter Alliance works for equality, literacy, and human rights… all around the globe. Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. We may not have magic rings, death eaters, or White Witches to face, but there are plenty of opportunities to help improve our community and the world around us. For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

Teen Book Club – August

Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Teen Book Club selection for the month of August will be Wolf Hollow by Lauren Wolk. Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program.

*Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session.*

Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.*

Teen Book Club – September

Sept. 24, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Teen Book Club selection for the month of August will be Sadie by Courtney Summers. Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program.

*Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session.*

Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.*

Unity – Monthly Teen Group

Sept. 16, 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: join us for the new LGBTQ+ teen group… Unity! This meeting is a safe space, open to local teens (including allies!) in grades 6-12. Join us for open discussion, as well as resources and information. The group will build objectives and goals, meeting agendas, future programming ideas, and more! For more information, contact youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

Tweens & Teens: Pet Rock Craft

Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Come to the library to paint a pet rock or a cool paperweight. This program is intended for tweens and teens ages 10 – 17.

Teen/Adult Coffee, Cocoa, and Coloring

Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Library: Come join us for a soothing hour of hot drinks and relaxation with adult coloring pages. All supplies provided, but do feel free to bring your own coloring supplies if you wish.

Foamsmithing with Gleume Cosplay – Eaton Branch

Oct. 22, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join Gleume Cosplay for an introduction to foamsmithing! This special 3-hour program will provide a hands-on lesson in creating with foam, and will let you build your own mini shield to take home! Learn some new skills for costuming and creating just in time for Halloween. If you’re interested in cosplay, costuming, crafting, or creating…this is the program for you! Spaces are limited! Registration is required and begins on Sept. 3.

Adults (18+)

Adult Craft: Terracotta Pot Porch Piggy

Sept. 3,at 5:30 p.m. at the West Alexandria Library: Oink. Oink. The best things about these pigs; you do not have to feed, water, or clean up after them. Make your own Porch Piggy just in time for the Pork Festival at the West Alexandria Library.

Adult Craft: Fabric Flower Bouquet

Sept. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library: A little glue and some fabric go a long way to make a fabulous flower bouquet. All supplies provided. Visit the library or call 937-456-4331 to sign up. *Registration required for this free program. Register in person or call 937-456-4331.*

Adult Class: Internet Basics

Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Join us to learn the basics of desktop publishing with Microsoft Publisher. We will cover things like formatting, text boxes, customization and inserting pictures from the computer and the Internet. Some previous computer experience is strongly preferred. *Registration is required for this free program. Register by stopping in at the library or by calling 937-456-5562. All programs and events hosted by the library are free to attend.*

Adult Craft: Photo Display

Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Camden Library: Come to the Camden Library to create a unique photo display. All supplies provided by the library. Registration required by August 31st, for this free program. Register in person starting August 8th or by calling 937-452-3142.

Adult Craft: Stained Glass Apple

Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Library: Make your own stained glass APPLE craft at the library. All supplies will be provided. *Registration is required for this free program. Register by stopping in at the library or by calling (937) 437-7242. All programs and events hosted by the library are free to attend.*

20-Somethings: Harry Potter Escape Room

Sept. 19th and Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Can you work your way through the clues, solve the mystery, and escape? Anyone between 18 and 35 is welcome to attend. Each session will be limited to ten participants, first come, and first serve. We will have two sessions — Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. This program, like all PCDL programs, is free to attend. No registration needed.

Teen/Adult Coffee, Cocoa, and Coloring

Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Library: Come join us for a soothing hour of hot drinks and relaxation with adult coloring pages. All supplies provided, but do feel free to bring your own coloring supplies if you wish.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Friday of the month at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so. Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment.