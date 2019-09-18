W. E. Smith Family charitable trust fund grants available

OXFORD — Proposal applications for this year’s second round of grants to fund history-related projects and programs, by the W. E. Smith Family Charitable Trust Fund, are due Oct. 15.

Applications must include sponsorship by a nonprofit beneficiary, such as an historical organization, library, municipality, school, or philanthropic institution. They must include the organization’s nonprofit EIN/Tax ID number.

Each request must include an outline of the proposal, the amount requested, the name and address of the person submitting the application and the sponsorship. Preble County organizations have benefited from the trust in the past.

Established by a bequest from the estate of the late Ophia Smith, the charitable Trust awards grants that promote and encourage interest in regional history and support historical research and publication. The Fall round is intended for smaller grant projects or additional funding for grants not fully funded. The Trust has a limited pool of funds to be awarded this fall.

Grant applications are available from the The Smith Family, Charitable Trust, Wealth Management, First Financial Center, 255 E. 5th St., Suite 800, Cincinnati, OH 45202, and at the reference desks of the Lane Public Libraries in Hamilton, Fairfield and Oxford, plus at the Smith Library of Regional History in Oxford.

Longtime Oxford resident Dr. W. E. Smith, who chaired the Miami University Department of History for many years, and his wife Ophia, collaborated on research and writing of a three-volume “History of Southwestern Ohio: The Miami Valley,” the area of eligibility for grants, and wrote books on Oxford history. Mail completed applications to: Trustee, The Smith Family Charitable Trust, Wealth Management First, Financial Center, 255 E. 5th St., Suite 800, Cincinnati, OH 45202.