Join in Arts Night Out in downtown Eaton

EATON — Live music, pumpkin carving & pottery demos, hair braiding, a new exhibit and free kids’ crafts- what better way to celebrate fall? On Sept. 27, the Preble County Art Association will host its second Arts Night Out at its new location, Preble Arts, from 5-9 p.m.

Arts Night Out is also the opening of our Annual Juried Show. This exhibit is full of works from regional artists. All artists submit for a chance to exhibit and to win an award. The exhibit will feature work in all mediums. Don’t miss your chance to see our wonderful regional talent and to find out who this year’s winners are.

This event, sponsored by LCNB Nation Bank and the Richmond Symphony Orchestra (RSO) and will feature music from RSO’s Wing Walkers, a blend of folk, bluegrass, Americana and swing that creates a unique and progressive style which it lends to original compositions, as well as a diverse pool of covers by artists such as Gnarls Barkley, Sting, The Young Bloods, Chris Issac, Janis Joplin, The Band, Paul Simon & Peter Rowan to name only a few. The Wing Walkers will play at 6 pm. In addition to the Wing Walkers, RSO is providing free musical activities for kids of all ages.

Preble Arts will also have a variety of demonstrations including Blue Boy, a Dayton area chalk artist who will be creating a one of a kind fall masterpiece on our sidewalks, Tony Fanning, a creative jack-o-lantern carver and Robin Dakin, our pottery instructor, will be throwing on the wheel.

Want to do more? Get your hair braided or add temporary color to your ‘do with the ladies of Just Teasn’ Salon. Make any item off our Art Menu which includes flow painting, metal stamped jewelry, Halloween canvas magnets and fall canvas décor. Items range from $5-$15. Our paint your own pottery studio will be open and waiving all studio fees for the evening- just pay for the price of your bisque! Need a free activity for busy little hands? They can try out chalking on the walk or making fall stickers.

Getting hungry from all the activity? The 1808 café will be selling gourmet quesadillas and Main Street Treats will have plenty of sweet options. Be sure to grab a craft beer too.

Arts Night Out is supported by LCNB National Bank and takes place four times each year. The next event is scheduled for Nov. 22 and will feature our Artist Market just in time for the holidays.

Preble Arts is run by The Preble County Art Association, a not for profit organization making art available and accessible to Preble County and beyond. The PCAA is supported by the Ohio Arts Council and the Henny Penny Foundation. For more information about the PCAA and Preble Arts, visit www.preblearts.org or call 937-456-3999. Preble Arts is located at 207 E. Main St. Eaton, OH 45320 and is open Tuesday- Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

On Sept. 27, the Preble County Art Association will host its second Arts Night Out at its new downtown Eaton location, Preble Arts, from 5-9 p.m. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_art-truck-1-.jpg On Sept. 27, the Preble County Art Association will host its second Arts Night Out at its new downtown Eaton location, Preble Arts, from 5-9 p.m.