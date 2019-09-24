Apple Butter Festival planned at Hueston Woods

OXFORD — Autumn in Oxford means it’s time for apple butter. The Oxford Museum Association’s 55th Annual Apple Butter Festival will be held at the Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Picture this: a gorgeous historic barn (which visitors can tour), pumpkins and haystacks, locally made crafts for sale, live music, and of course apple butter.

Watch how apple butter is made right at the festival with demonstrations over huge copper kettles and open fires.

If visitors get hungry for something else, there will be other food for sale, including hot dogs, chili, barbecue, kettle corn, and funnel cakes. There will also be fun activities for the entire family, including spinning, blacksmithing, and pioneer crafts.

Admission to the event is $4 per adult. Children under 12 are admitted for free. Artisans who can demonstrate pioneer crafts are encouraged to participate in this event. Call 513-524-8005 for more information.

