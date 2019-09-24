Delinquent mobile home tax list to be published

PREBLE COUNTY — Brenda K. White, Preble County Treasurer, is notifying all Preble County taxpayers, in accordance with Section 5721.03 of the Ohio Revised Code, a list of current year delinquent mobile home owners will be published in this newspaper. The said list will be published the weeks of Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.

To avoid publication, a taxpayer may pay delinquent taxes or enter into a written payment plan contract with the county treasurer before 48 hours prior to the publication. To avoid any additional interest and penalty charges, taxpayers may pay delinquent taxes or enter into a written payment plan agreement before Dec. 1.

White urges anyone with questions regarding the payment of taxes to contact the Preble County Treasurer’s Office at 937-456-8140.