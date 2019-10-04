TVS CBI again sponsoring ‘Scarecrow Scamper’

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley South High School Career-Based Intervention Program will be sponsoring the Scarecrow Scamper 5K Walk/Run & 10K Run on Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Peace Park to kick off the West Alexandria Oktoberfest.

5k pre-registration with shirt is $20, same day registration is $25. (Shirt registration deadline is Oct 6.) Pre-race check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. 10k pre-registration with shirt is $25, same day registration is $30 (10k shirt registration deadline is also Oct 6.)

Overall winners and male/female age groups 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards will be given.

On-line registration can be made at: https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestAlexandria/WestAlexandriaOktoberfestScarecrowScamper.

All proceeds benefit the students enrolled in the Career Based Intervention Program at Twin Valley South High School.

Questions? Contact Robin Judd, CBI Coordinator at 937-839-4693 or rjudd@tvs.k12.oh.us.