Senior edition

EATON — Reflexology: Reflexology is on the third Thursday (Nov. 21) at the Senior Activities Center. It is a great way to relieve stress and tension, improve blood supply, help nature achieve homeostasis and for general relaxation. Call us to make an appointment at 937-456-4947, cost is $40 per person/ per session.

Holiday Craft Bazaar: Stop by and shop our Holiday Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Homemade crafts, candies, baked goods, more crafts, jewelry, massage and reflexology mini sessions, and more! The Diner will be open serving food from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Art Lab: We are painting a Christmas tree canvas (11×14) painting. No painting experience necessary, art supplies and instruction provided by the Preble County Visual Art Center. Class is Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Pre-registration a must, call the senior center to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947

Gratitude Jar: Make your own gratitude jar with us on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. Bring your own jar and let’s create gratitude together.

Beginners Dance Lessons: Beginners Dance Lessons on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at The Grange. $5 per person, taught by Brian Short.

Winter Coat Donations: Drop off your new and gently used winter coats at the Senior Activities Center.

Bingo: Stop in to the Senior Activities Center for Bingo on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. Thanks to our sponsors Maple Gardens and SKLD.

Lunch with Jake: Jake Dailey is a volunteer with the U.S. Veterans Administration. “Lunch with Jake” is an opportunity for veterans to ask questions and get information about services available through the Veterans Administration while enjoying lunch in the Decade’s Diner at the Preble County Activities Center, located at 800 East St. Clair Street in Eaton. Jake also has a lot of knowledge about Preble County. In addition, Jake wants input about possible trips that would be of interest to men. He will also provide information about activities at the Senior Activities Center that would be of interest to men. “Lunch with Jake” will take place the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., this month is Nov. 11 and 25.

Holiday Food Drive: drop off food items for our Holiday Food Baskets for Preble County seniors. Drop off at the senior activities center. Call for a complete list of foods needed.

Branson, Missouri: Fun, food and music on this 5 days and 4 nights get-away on May 6-10 in 2020. Call for further details, or stop in and pick up a flyer.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.