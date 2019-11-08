HIT hosting gala fundraiser

EATON — Home Is The (HIT) Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization devoted to Preble County as housing advocates. The group will be hosting its annual gala fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 16, to fund its programming, and the public is invited.

The organization provides programs including; Homeless Services, Senior Home Repair, and Affordable Housing.

“HIT. Foundation relies on our relationships with partnering agencies and donations from the community to help us successfully fulfill our mission and ensure that ‘Everyone in Preble County has a decent place to live,’ organizers said in a recent press release.

The release continues, “As we approach the upcoming holiday season, we continue to recognize that many people are in need of food, clothing, and a safe place to live — right here in our community.”

The gala is planned for Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m., in the Eagles Point Gymnasium, 310 N. Cherry St., Eaton.

The annual event’s mission is to raise awareness and funds for HIT Foundation programs.

“Please join Home Is The Foundation for a night of community, dancing, and delicious food,” the release noted.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in semi-formal attire, similar to what they would have worn for their “high school graduation year homecoming dance.”

Each ticket ($35) includes one wine or beer beverage (for ages 21 and up) and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Additional beverages are available for purchase.

Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/HOMEcomingGala by calling 937-472-0500, or by stopping in the HIT office during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The HIT Office is located at 111 W. Somers St. in Eaton.