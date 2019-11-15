Live sharks visiting Preble County District Library

EATON — The Wave on Wheels Foundation at Newport Aquarium is bringing live sharks to the library.

In addition to sharks, several animal biofacts will be used in the presentation including shark jaws, a can of shark fin soup, shark eggs, and more. Seating is limited.

Register for this free event at the library branch where you plan to attend. The Shark Cart program will be coming to Camden, Eaton (full), New Paris, and West Alexandria. Upon registration, attendees will receive a ticket which they must bring with them to this event.

For dates and times, visit to http://bit.ly/sharksatpcdl.