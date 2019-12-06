PCDL celebrating 60 years with open houses

EATON — The Preble County District Library is celebrating its 60th year as a County District Library in December. The public is invited to visit the holiday open houses during December to help celebrate the anniversary.

Open house info can be found at www.bit.ly/pcdl60.

In September of 1958, the State Library of Ohio offered a grant in federal funds to cover first year expenses for the Preble County libraries consolidating into one permanent countywide system. In December 1959, six of the libraries in Preble County consolidated into one District Library. The Trustees of the libraries in Camden, Eaton, Eldorado, New Paris, West Alexandria, and West Elkton worked together to combine their resources. The West Manchester Branch was officially added in January 1962.

The Preble County District Library has spent the last 60 years serving its communities by offering popular books and movies, free monthly programs, and access to the latest technologies. Library officials say they will “spend the next 60 years (and beyond) improving and adding to their services to meet the growing needs of the PCDL’s communities.