ELDORADO —Help save lives this holiday season by donating at the North Central Rescue community blood drive Monday, Dec. 9, from 4-7 p.m.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the Eldorado Fire Department, 140 E. Mill St., Eldorado. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the cozy Blood Donor Winter Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.