Senior edition

EATON — Weekly activities: Make sure you check out our weekly activities, such as sewing, senior card playing, quilting, Wii Sports, billiards, coloring therapy, stretching, and more. We have a variety of activities that we offer every day Monday through Friday.

Book Club: We meet the second Thursday of each month. On Dec. 12 our book is Christmas Train by David Baldacci. On Jan. 9, our book is Furious Hours by Casey CEP. We meet at 11 a.m. at the Senior Activities Center.

Beginners Dance: Beginners Dance will continue now through Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at The Grange. After Dec. 16, classes will resume Jan. 6, 2020. Cost is $5 per person.

Presidential History Book Club: This group will be meeting on Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Senior Activities Center. They will be reading The Last Founding Father: James Monroe and a Nations’ Call to Greatness by Harlow Unger.

Crossroads Talk: Jonathan will be back to share with us on the topic of Christmas Traditions throughout the Years on Monday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

Holiday Music Program: Richard Scott will be entertaining us at the senior activities center on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Snacks, music and fun all provided.

“I’ll have some of yours” by Annette Januzzi Wick: This presentation is for anyone who longs to move past being a caregiver to find a deeply human and humane connection with someone you love. She will talk about her book and bring books to sell and sign. This is all happening on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Holiday Hours: We will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, and 31 and Jan. 1.

Dayton Dragons: We have our annual Dayton Dragons game planned for Tuesday, May 19. They will be playing Lake County Captains from Eastlake, a suburb of Cleveland. You get a $5 food voucher to use at the concession stand. Call for details.

CATS: We will attend this feisty and furry performance at the Schuster Center in Dayton. Call for details, this show is on Saturday, May 30.

Reds: The Reds vs. Cubs on Thursday, June 25. Always a fun time at the Reds games.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.