Donations sought for Pet Center

EATON — It’s going to be a holiday week of giving at the Pet Center. The public is being asked to help bring “holiday joy and delight to pets at the Preble County Humane Society’s Pet Center in Eaton.

The public is invited to drop off donations to the Pet Center or have gifts sent directly. The center’s mailing address is 951 S. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320.

The Week of Giving is Monday-Saturday, Dec. 16-21.

Gifts the staff knows the pets will enjoy include dry kitten food, cat chow, cat litter, canned puppy food, large “Nyla” bones, and toys. To aid in efforts to clean all of the kennels and cages the center needs: bleach, trash bags, (tall kitchen and 33 gallon), dish soap, laundry detergent, and paper towels.

Pet Center operating hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The center is closed on Sunday.