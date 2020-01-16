West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — West Alexandria Baseball Organization league sign-ups will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 and 25, and Feb. 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 70 W. Dayton Street.

T-ball for ages 5-6 fee is $55 per child. Coach Pitch Boys for ages 7-8, Girls 8u Machine Pitch for ages 7-8, Boys/Girls 10u for ages 9-10, Boys/Girls 12u for ages 11-12, Boys/Girls Seniors for ages 13-15 fees are all $65 per child.

For more information see https://www.facebook.com/events/592583224894781.

Birthdays this week: Morgan Robbins, Meghan Robbins, Shelley Dougherty, David Brubaker, Alan Webb, Brooke Chorazewitz, Julie Rosfeld, Vicki Tabor, Abbie Campbell Steele, Jake Woodard, Mathias Marshall, Brantley Byrd, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Kimberly Gephart, Rhonda Naudascher, Sandy Fisher, Alice Walters, Skeeter Dougherty, Brian Day, Kacie Whaley, Terry Elliott, Robert Beneke, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Hannah Thorpe, Luke Timmermans, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene Milliken, in memory of Delbert Noland, in memory of Roxanne Bryant

Anniversaries this week: Todd and Rhonda Baker, Eldon and Linda Barnhart

American Legion Post 322

The next Fish Fry is Saturday, Jan. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Rock the Jukebox Friday, Jan. 17, from 7-11 p.m.

Euchre and Ladies’ Night is open to the public every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Firehouse Bingo

Bingo start time is 6 p.m. every Thursday for the Early Bird games at 25 E. Dayton Street. We have several progressive games we play throughout the season. Come out and try your luck. Doors open at 5p.m. for open seating. No RSVP on seating; first come, first served. Help spread the word; the higher the number of attendees, the higher the pay-out bracket. Light snack bar with drinks available for purchase.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is ongoing. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Church of the Brethren

The next Community Meal is Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 22 East Oak St. from 5-6:30 p.m. Community meals will continue the first Wednesday of each month through June.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids meet every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. through April 1, for a meal followed by a program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kids ages 3 years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids. For additional information, contact Wanda DeVilbiss at 937-361-6865.

Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Join us for the Men’s Bible Study and Breakfast every third Saturday, next on Jan. 18, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Blood Pressure Screenings will be held after Worship on Sunday, Jan. 26, and will continue every fourth Sunday.

We are still collecting new or clean used Bibles to accompany our quilts for the Blanket and Bible ministry for national disaster relief. Quilts and soap will continue to be sent to international missions.

Donate your unwanted or recently expired coupons to Coups for Troops to assist military overseas where commissaries accept manufacturer coupons up to two months expired. There is a designated basket in the church library.

Join us on facebook and like our page to get the latest news or events and people related to our congregation at facebook.com/West Alexandria Salem Lutheran Church.