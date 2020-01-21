Senior edition

EATON — We are going to the dogs! We are having an open house and meet and greet on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 4-8 p.m. Stop in and see the senior activities facility, meet the Southwest Regional K9 Training Group, the trainers and their dogs. We will have hot dog meals for sale in the diner.

Writing Series: Edison State is offering a 6-week writing series at the senior activities center beginning on Mondays at 3 p.m.; cost is $10 per class. We need a minimum of three people each week in order to make this happen. Pre-registration is a must by calling 937-456-4947.

Tech Support: Eaton Computer will be here on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. to answer any of your tech questions for any of your devices (computer, phone, printer, tablet, etc). Tech support is held the fourth Friday of each month. Call 937-456-4947 to pre-register.

HEAP: As the temperature drops, remember Ohio’s Home Energy Programs are offered to income eligible individuals or families. Please call Bev at the Preble County Council on Aging if you need help completing your Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) application or have eligibility questions. The Preble County Community Action Partnership can answer questions and complete applications for the HEAP Emergency Winter Crisis Program (WCP), Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) and the Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP).

The Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) provides services such as attic and basement insulation, door and window weather stripping and caulking, and heating system repair or replacement, at no cost for qualifying low-income households. Contact Preble County Council on Aging, 937-456-4947 or Community Action Partnership, 937-456-2800 or 1-800-617-2673.

Patrolling Paws for a Cause: Come to the senior activities center to get your $10 tickets for the all you can eat spaghetti dinner, dessert auction, gift baskets, live music and more fun on Saturday, Feb. 8; doors open at 4:30 p.m. for dinner. All proceeds go to raise money and awareness for our local senior citizens who are struggling for meals and care. This event takes place at the Twin Valley South High School.

2020 Travel Presentation: Join us Feb. 18, at 1:30 p.m. for our annual PCCOA 2020 Travel Presentation. We will humorously share with you all the fantastic trips that we have planned for 2020! Light refreshments will be provided.

Branson, Missouri: We have a few spots open for this 5-day, 4-night fun, food, and music adventure through Branson, Missouri. $100 deposit due upon signing up, call 937-456-4947 with your questions, and to sign up.

Cincinnati Reds Game: Thursday, June 25, when they play the Chicago Cubs. $66 for members, $81 for non-members. Call 937-456-4947 to reserve your spot.

Dayton Dragons: Tuesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. Cost is $34 for members, $39 for non-members. Call 937-456-4947 to reserve your spot today.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our b