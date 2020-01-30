LEU, LFD contributions listed

LEWISBURG — Fire and LEU Chief B.J. Sewert reported the following recent contributions to the Lewisburg Emergency Unit and Fire Department:
LEU:
In Memory of Dorothy Kouts Keckler — Larry Bates, Nancy & Al Lockwood, Robert & Gwen Kouts, and Sharon Kouts
In Memory of Earl Schlotterbeck — Juanita Stedman
In Memory of Judith Hulett — Juanita Stedman
In Memory of Earl and Juanita Schlotterbeck — Rawjer Schlotterbeck, Teri Stedman, and Karen Nicholas.
In Appreciation — Joann Combs
LFD:
In Appreciation — Joann Combs