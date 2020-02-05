PC Genealogy Room showcasing local artists in 2020

EATON — The Preble County Genealogy Room at the Preble County District Library’s administration office will be displaying various works from local artists throughout the entire year of 2020.

These works can include paintings, drawings, photographs, and more.

For January and February, the display includes family sketches of the Crumbaker Family, by artist Tom Crumbaker.

Anyone interested in displaying their creations for the general public to enjoy should contact the Preble County Room by email at pcroom@preblelibrary.org or by phone on 937-456-4970.

For more information regarding the PC Room, visit www.preblelibrary.org/genealogy.