District library releases activity calendar, lists services available

Kids & Family Programs

New Year = More Borrows

Kick the winter blues by catching up on your favorite TV series or by streaming your favorite album using Hoopla! During February, you can now check out up to 10 titles. This service is provided free by your library, and all you need to get started is your library card. Get started now at hoopladigital.com!

Winter Storytimes Underway – Register Now – Eaton Branch

The winter session runs through Feb. 13. There are three classes offered; Mother Goose Baby/Toddler Storytime (ages birth-3), Library Mice Preschool Storytime (ages 3-kindergarten), and After School Crew (ages 6-12). Call the Eaton Library at 456-4331 or email at youthservices@preblelibrary.org to register or ask questions.

Spring Storytime Registration under way – Eaton Branch

Registration began Monday, Feb. 3, for the spring session of storytimes. Programs are designed around Every Child Ready to Read initiative, which incorporates five simple practices of playing, reading, singing, talking, and writing. The programs are intend to help parents and caregivers develop early literacy skills in children.

Winter Storytimes – W. Alexandria Branch

Join us every Wednesday at 1 p.m. in February, to hear a different puppet story! A snack item will be provided as well as a small craft.

Winter Reading Program – West Alexandria Branch

Sign up anytime during February for the Winter Reading Program and earn rewards for the books you read! There will be trivia, challenges, and prizes available for all ages.

Monday Crafts – West Alexandria Branch

Each week we will reduce, reuse, and recycle a variety of items into something new and exciting. Be sure to bring your imagination and creativity. The craft supplies will be available to all ages! Supplies will be out from 12-7 p.m. every Monday during February.

Winter Craft & Storytime – New Paris Branch

Mondays in February at 5 p.m., kids and families, come to the New Paris Library to enjoy a winter-themed story and a cool winter craft!

Families: Valentine’s Gift Craft-In — West Manchester/Eldorado Branches

Feb. 5-6 at 4 p.m. at W. Manchester & Eldorado Libraries: Make your Valentine’s Gifts with the library! Multiple stations for crafting will be available, and all materials will be provided. Come and go as you please!

LEGO Club – New Paris Branch

Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m.: come build at the library! Bring your imagination and creativity and complete challenges and build with friends.

Families: Valentine’s Cards — West Manchester/Eldorado Branches

Feb. 12-13 at 4:30 p.m. at W. Manchester & Eldorado Libraries: Make your Valentine’s Gifts with the library! Multiple stations for crafting will be available, and all materials will be provided. Come and go as you please!

Families: Leap Year Frogs – West Manchester/Eldorado Branches

Feb. 26-27, at 4:30 p.m. at W. Manchester & Eldorado Libraries: Make an origami frog, color a frog, and eat snacks (no frog legs, we promise!) and have fun on the way to Leap Day 2020!

Tweens (ages 6-12)

Tween-tivities: Craft Night – Eaton Branch

Feb. 12, at 4:30 p.m.: Ages 8-12 are welcome to join us for an hour of crafting and creation! Specific art ideas will be presented, with additional materials for free crafting.

After School Crew Registration under way – Eaton Branch

This program is open to ages 6-12, and focuses on developing important life skills such as teamwork, creativity, exploration, and perseverance. Meetings may include a mix of games, crafts, science experiments, and other play-based activities. Each After School Crew session meets for six weekly programs from 4:45-5:45 p.m. on Thursday evenings. To register, stop by the Eaton Branch Library, call 937-456-4331, or email youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more! These programs are designed to be self-led. Just drop by any time from 3:30-5 p.m., sign in, and have fun!

• Feb. 11: Isn’t it Romantic (PG-13, 89 min.)

• Feb. 18: Board Game Night

Scavenger Hunt for Teens – Camden/New Paris/West Alexandria Branches

Participate in a month-long Scavenger Hunt with the Goose Chase app! Use your library’s device to compete against other branches by solving riddles, taking pictures, and completing challenges. Missions will update throughout the month, so stop back to earn more points for your team! Teens with the app on their own device can request a password from their librarian to join the team, as well.

Adults (18+)

Adult Craft: 3D Mini Botanical Mini Canvas — Eaton Branch

Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m.: These canvases may be tiny, but they are easy and fun to make! It just takes a small canvas, paint, a hot glue gun and your imagination. All supplies provided.

Avoiding Utility Scams (Class) — Eaton Branch

Feb. 12, at 1 p.m.: Join us for a talk by Amy Carles of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel (OCC). Learn how to identify scams, protect yourself from unscrupulous sales practices, and how to effectively say “no” to those who try to sell unnecessary goods and services. The OCC, a residential utility consumer advocate, represents 4.5 million households in proceedings before state and federal regulators and in the courts. The state agency also educates consumers about electric, natural gas, telephone and water issues.

Adult Craft: Wooden Spool Picture Holder – New Paris Branch

Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m.: make a cute wooden spool picture holder! All supplies will be provided. Registration is required for this program by stopping in or calling 937-437-7242. Space is limited.

Creative Writers’ Group – Eaton Branch

Meets every fourth Friday of the month at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Homeschool

Homeschool Hour: The Five Senses – Eaton Branch

Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 3:30 p.m.: Learn more about the ways we experience the world around us as we explore the five main senses. This program is open to home-educated students of all ages. Please register in advance at the library or by calling 937-456-4331.

Library Services

PCDL Maker Space Open Hours – Eaton Branch

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478. Visit www.preblelibrary.org/makerspace for more information.

Homebound Delivery Services – Library materials delivered to you!

Preble County District Library provides free delivery of library materials to Preble County residents who are unable to get to a library branch. We deliver books, movies, music, and more to private residences. Any Preble County resident who is unable to leave their home, either for long-term or short-term periods is eligible. Contact the library’s Outreach Coordinator at 937-456-4376 to sign up or for more information.

Book a Librarian – YOUR Branch

Every Wednesday (by appointment) at the Eaton Branch or your branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Meeting Rooms for Non-Profits – Eaton & Eldorado Branches

When a meeting room is not being used for a library activity, the space will be available to the public for governmental, non-profit, civic, cultural or educational programs or meetings. Visit www.preblelibrary.org/policies/meetingroom for more information.

Free Public Notary – Library Admin. Office

Preble County District Public Library provides basic Notary Public services at 450 S. Barron St., Eaton, such as witnessing signatures and sworn statements, free of charge for the convenience of our community. Visit www.preblelibrary.org/policies/notary for more information.