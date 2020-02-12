Preble Connect kickoff event planned

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Connect is a newly formed group of young professionals working to establish a networking and service organization for Preble County’s young working adults.

“Invited by our Preble County Chamber of Commerce and New Paris Chamber of Commerce directors, a small steering committee was formed,” Alexa Joyce, who is chairing the committee, said in a recent announcement.

“Our mission statement reads: Preble Connect is dedicated to engaging and connecting individuals age 21-40 with opportunities to develop socially, professionally and civically by opening doors to empower themselves, advance their careers and positively impact Preble County,” she added.

“We hope to accomplish this by hosting monthly networking events, each with a focus on topics relevant to young adults, such as Financial planning, personal branding, entrepreneurial tips, understanding life insurance, debt relief, etc., she continued. “These events would not only give other young adults working within these topics a platform to promote their businesses, but would offer free or low cost education opportunities for the individuals who attend. This is in addition to the networking opportunities among those in attendance.”

According to Joyce, the group has many ideas about how it wants to give back to the community, but organizers decided they wanted to gain the perspectives of more than just the group’s steering committee — and gain insight from those who are interested in joining the group.

Preble Connect’s kick-off event is set for Tuesday, Jan. 28, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Olde Schoolhouse Winery.

Preble Connect is supported by the Preble County Chamber of Commerce, Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce and New Paris Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This event has been planned to allow us to share our vision with potential members and gain their insight and feedback about what they are looking for in a networking and service organization,” Joyce said.

Anyone interested in attending can register online at http://www.preblecountyohio.com/events/details/business-after-hours-preble-connect-young-professionals-kick-off-141 or find the group on Facebook @PrebleConnect, to learn more.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_Preble-Connect.jpg