West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Lydia Mershon, Conner Napier, Julia Jones, Linda Wick, Melissa Gallman, Mackenzie Turpin, Pam Rivers, Kathy Spencer Moffatt, Robert Whitworth, Krista Paulus Muterspaw, Nancy Briley, Rylie Gearhart, Nicolette Utsinger, Bri Combs, Melodie Comer, Adelee Small, Heather Clymer, Kelly Studebaker, Karen E. Studebaker, Tim Laughlin, Patrick Papczun, Steve Crowe, Joe Sowder, Debbie Boerner, Adam Anslinger, Robert Worley, Glenn Reece, Wilson Hitchcock, Sherri Shaffer, Russell Pheanis, Brenda Ross, John Eby, Kathy Hickman, Dana Smith, Sherry Hurst, Melvin Green, Martin Hale, Gary Sink, Bruce Baker, Joyce Griffith, Linda Wick, Neil Wick, Joe Bruce

Anniversaries this week: Steve and Paige Naudascher, Andy and Jennifer Eck

Firehouse Bingo

Bingo start time is 6 p.m. every Thursday for the Early Bird games at 25 E. Dayton Street. We have several progressive games we play throughout the season. Come out and try your luck. Doors open at 5 p.m. for open seating. No RSVP on seating; first-come, first-served. Help spread the word; the higher the number of attendees, the higher the pay-out bracket. Light snack bar with drinks available for purchase.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is ongoing. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, held its first meeting of the year on Feb. 3 in the Salem Lutheran Fellowship Hall. Meetings are every Monday at 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, and new members are welcome! 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. All fair project registrations must be turned in by the end of March. Meetings consist of 4-H business, working on fair projects, snacks and games. We cover domestic, animal, and miscellaneous projects. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Carol Lunsford, Founder and Head Advisor, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

American Legion Post 322

Valentines Dance Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Rock the Jukebox Friday, Feb. 21, from 8-11 p.m. Bring a snack to share for the February birthday theme.

Euchre and Ladies’ Night is open to the public every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Foodbank

The Foodbank served 52 households in the month of January. This includes 19 seniors, 84 adults and 70 children. Needs of the Foodbank are pork and beans, saltine crackers, peas, pancake syrup, pancake mix, and shampoo. Also we also would appreciate donations of children’s clothing. The Foodbank is open from 10 a.m.-noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at Salem and St. John Lutheran Churches the first Sunday of each month.

Community Worship Event

Community Christian Church, 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, will be hosting the North Ridgeville Ohio Choir Team on Saturday, Feb. 15 with a free a meal at 6 p.m. followed by a worship service led by 35 fired-up teenagers. Everyone is invited to attend this refreshing community worship event. Feel free to call the church at 937-839-4988 or visit westalexcob.org for more details.

The North Ridgeville Ohio Choir Team will move to Sunday morning, Feb. 16, at Church of the Brethren, 22 E. Oak Street, as part of the 10:30 a.m. morning worship, and again, Sunday evening, at 5 p.m.

Salem Lutheran Church

Disaster recovery continues for families needing assistance from the tornados that hit Ohio last Memorial Day. Salem is coordinating accommodations for a team of 30 missionaries who will be coming to our area Feb. 9-21, from a NALC church in Minnesota. Anyone needing assistance, or willing to help, contact the area disaster coordinator and case manager, Tim Schuback from Living Water, Centerville, at 937-545-2858. For more information, contact May Bates, Director, NALC Disaster Response at 740-509-1132.

Salem Kids meet every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. through April first for a meal, followed by a program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kids age 3 years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids. For additional information, contact Wanda DeVilbiss at 937-361-6865.

Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Join us for the Men’s Bible Study and Breakfast every third Saturday, next on Feb. 15, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The men are planning to attend a Mission Conference March 21-22 in Mansfield.

Blood Pressure Screenings will be held after Worship every fourth Sunday, next on Feb. 23.

The Annual Congregational Meeting will take place Sunday, Feb. 23, immediately following the morning worship.

Lenten Services will begin on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, and will continue every Wednesday at 7 p.m. through April 1.

Lenten Meals will begin Wednesday, Feb. 26, and will continue every Wednesday from 6-6:45p.m. through April 1.

We are still collecting new or clean used Bibles to accompany our quilts for the Blanket and Bible ministry for national disaster relief. Quilts and soap will continue to be sent to international missions.

Donate your unwanted or recently expired coupons to Coups for Troops to assist military overseas where commissaries accept manufacturer coupons up to two months expired. There is a designated basket in the church library.

Join us on facebook and like our page to get the latest news or events and people related to our congregation at facebook.com/West Alexandria Salem Lutheran Church.