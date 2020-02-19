Visitation blood drive, Feb. 20

EATON — Church of the Visitation will help keep the winter blood supply “Donor Strong” by hosting a community blood drive Thursday, Feb. 20, from 1-7 p.m. in the Social Hall, 407 East Main St., Eaton.

The blood drive includes platelet, plasma, and now double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The “Donor Strong” t-shirt, available through Feb. 29, is Community Blood Center’s thank-you gift to donors for helping support the regional blood supply against the challenges of winter weather and seasonal illness.

CBC must increase donations in 2020 to provide blood to more hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. CBC is also seeking more automated donations of platelets, plasma, and double red blood cells.

Church of the Visitation community blood drives include the opportunity to donate platelets, plasma, and now double red blood cells. Automated double red blood cell donations are encouraged for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.