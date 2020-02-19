Funds offered in PC to help with training

PREBLE COUNTY — OhioMeansJobs Preble County has funds to help local businesses with On the Job Training (OJT) and Incumbent Worker Training (IWT).

On the Job Training is for new employees who have been hired, but not yet started employment. There is funding for up to $8,000 or six months of training, whichever comes first. OJT reimburses 50 percent of the new employee’s wages.

Parker Hannifin in Eaton currently has an employee in an OJT.

Per Melissa Reimers, Human Resources Manager, “We were very excited to hear what OhioMeansJobs Preble County had to offer the companies in Preble County. Erin Harris is very helpful in assisting with the OJT & IWT reimbursement process. This is a great example of how local companies can partner with OhioMeansJobs-Preble County to produce a win-win for both the citizens and employers of Preble County.”

Incumbent Worker Training is based on the employer instead of the employee. The employee being trained must have been employed for a minimum of six months. IWT reimburses 50 percent of the training cost to the employer. Currently OhioMeansJobs Preble County is working with two local employers on IWT’s.

OhioMeansJobs Preble County is open to the Public Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to assist job seekers and employers in a multitude of ways, such as job posting boards, conference room availability for interviewing, employee screenings, and assistance with posting job openings on OhioMeansJobs.com.

Contact Erin Harris at 937-472-2575 or Erin.Harris@jfs.ohio.gov or visit OhioMeansJob Preble County on Facebook for additional information.