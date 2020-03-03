Blood donation day set in Eldorado

ELDORADO – Donors are encouraged to “put some spring in their step” and donate at the North Central Rescue community blood drive Monday, March 9, from 4-7 p.m.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the Eldorado Fire Department, 140 E. Mill St., Eldorado. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of “Spring Into Giving” green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937*461-3220.

Community Blood Center is celebrating the season of St. Patrick’s Day and the budding of spring with the gift of the “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with CBC blood drop when you register to donate March 2-May 2.

CBC is emerging from winter and facing the continued challenge of providing blood to a growing number of hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. It means a call for new donors, double red blood cell donors, and a new generation of platelet and plasma donors. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.