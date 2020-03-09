Senior edition

EATON — Tuesday, March 17 and Friday, March 20, are bingo days at the senior activities center at 2 p.m. both days. Thanks to Greenbriar and SKLD for sponsoring these events.

Tax Prep Services: An AARP, IRS Certified, Tax Preparer will be at the senior activities center to offer free tax preparation. You must call to make an appointment at 937-456-4947, no walk-ins.

Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop: Learn to better self-manage your health. Topics will include, strategies to deal with stress, fatigue, pain, weight management, and depression. Using physical activity to maintain and improve strength, flexibility, and endurance. Appropriate use of medications, and communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals. This class is a 6 week long class beginning March 24-April 28. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited, call to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947. There is no charge to attend this workshop.

Art Lab: We will be making candles at our next art lab on Wednesday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m.. Pre-registration is a must by calling 937-456-4947. Cost is $10 per candle, all materials and instruction is provided.

Wine & Design: Join in on the painting fun on Wednesday, March 25, beginning at 6 p.m. We will be painting a beautiful canvas scene of colorful reflective water with water lilies. Pre-Registration is a must by calling 937-456-4947, cost is $30, all materials and instruction is included.

Nutrition Presentation: Jennifer White, RDN, LD from Reid Health will be here Monday, March 9 at 2 p.m. She will be educating us on how to improve quality of life through research based nutrition education.

Joy Tour Travel Show: Stop in to find out all the Joy Tour Travel dates and locations for 2020. A Joy Tour representative will be here Wednesday, March 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Belterra Casino: Make memories when you join us on the gaming floor, catch all the action on the track, or indulge in the best of dining. Among the collections of 1,300-plus games, you’ll always find the latest games with fun and current themes, along with your favorite classics. This trip is March 24, cost of members is $50, cost of non-members is $65. You will receive $20 in free play and a free lunch buffet.

Alaska Cruise: Go on this Alaskan Cruise with Celebrity Cruises on the Celebrity Solstice for 8 days and 7 nights beginning May 29-June 5. The cruise begins in Seattle, Washington, then goes through the following places; Ketchikan, Alaska, Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier, Juneau, Alaska, Skagway, Alaska, Alaska Inside Passage and Victoria, British Columbia. Rates vary, call for further details, 937-456-4947.

Springfield Antique Centers: They have hundreds of thousands of antiques for sale. You will find furniture, primitives, pottery, glass, coins, jewelry, soda pop, gas & oil, architecture, dolls, toys, comic books, military, books clothing, and more! Join us Tuesday, June 9, cost is $29 for members, and $44 for non-members.

Paint the Town: A paint your own pottery studio providing creative entertainment for everyone. Relax and create with your friends. Lunch at Little Sheba’s followed by ice cream at Ullery’s. Cost is $27 for members, $42 for non-members. Lunch and ice cream is on your own. Tuesday, April 21.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.