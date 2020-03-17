MVCAP takes COVID-19 precautions, modifies application procedures

MIAMI VALLEY — Due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (Miami Valley CAP), is taking precautionary measures to protect its customers and staff. In accordance with Governor DeWine’s recommendations to limit face-to-face interactions, in-person appointments will not be available until further notice. The agency will remain open for business and prioritize cases on an emergency need basis.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, customers may submit applications and required documents via a drop box at our Montgomery, Darke, Greene, and Preble County offices. This mainly applies to customers in need of emergency utility and rent assistance. Customers should call the following numbers before dropping off documentation.

For assistance with the following programs, call 937-341-5000:

•Program Extension

•HEAP/PIPP 902

•Water/Rent/Emergency Services 903

•License Reinstatement/Legal Barriers to Employment 904

Weatherization, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, Micro-Enterprise, Computer Learning, Getting Ahead, and Transportation services are suspended temporarily.

“We recognize that this pandemic will subject those already struggling to even greater financial strain. We are implementing temporary procedures to protect both customers and staff and are hopeful that Montgomery and the other counties we serve will follow Nan Whaley’s proactive approach,” said Lisa Stempler, President and CEO. “We appreciate our customers being flexible as we all work together through this difficult time.”

Dayton Power and Light will not disconnect services until further notice, for a minimum of 30 days. Vectren will not disconnect services through March 31. The Winter Crisis Program has been extended to May 1.

Check www.miamivallycap.org and www.facebook.com/MVCAP for the most recent updates.