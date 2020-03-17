PC Library closes, cancels events in response to COVID-19

EATON, — In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, the Preble County District Library will close all of its facilities to the public beginning Monday, March 16.

Library leadership will reassess the closure on a weekly basis and use current information from health officials to determine the best date to reopen.

Additionally, all events and programs are canceled and meeting rooms are closed through April 15. Book drops will also be closed and any checked out items will have their due dates extended. Patrons are required to hold on to their checked out physical materials instead of returning them. Book donations will not be accepted.

Anyone having additional questions about the library’s response should follow PCDL on social media @PrebleLibrary or view the website at www.preblelibrary.org.