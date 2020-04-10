Senior Edition

EATON — For the most up-to-date information on Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA), go to the Facebook page located at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ where you can see the PCCOA’s ‘”Jelly with Shelley” daily report.

The agency’s website is www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org or call at 937-456-4947.

Meanwhile, Home Delivered Meal Drivers and other essential staff members recently participated in a “Hat Day,” helping during these times of constant change, ensuring Preble County Seniors are fed, nourished, and staying at home.

The center staff says “thank you for your prayers, donations, and your kindness.”

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or call at 937-456-4947.

Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive the PCCOA’s bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter which features all the latest news and activities.

Pictured, Home Delivered Meal Drivers and other essential staff members took part in Hat Day, helping during these times of constant change.